Trump Mistakes Sexual Assault Accuser for Ex-Wife in Deposition
‘THAT’S MARLA, YEAH’
Donald Trump thought a woman in a photograph shown to him during a deposition was his ex-wife when it in fact showed E. Jean Carroll, the writer accusing Trump of sexual assault. The blunder happened last year at Mar-a-Lago while the former president was being questioned by a lawyer for Carroll, who is also suing Trump for defamation. “That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife,” Trump said when presented with a photograph dating from the 1990s, according to excerpts from the deposition reported by the Washington Post. Trump’s attorney quickly pointed out that the image was of Carroll not Marla Maples, the actress who was married to Trump between 1993 and 1999. Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll’s sexual assault allegation, arguing that she is not his “type.”