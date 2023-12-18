Trump Moans He’s Been Indicted More Than the ‘Great’ Al Capone
UNWISE GUY
Donald Trump on Sunday compared his legal troubles to those of “the great” Al Capone, complaining that he’s been indicted more times than the notorious mobster. “Did anybody ever hear of the great Alphonse Capone, Al Capone? Great, great head of the mafia,” Trump said at a rally in Reno, Nevada. “Scarface. He got a scar that went from here to here,” the former president said, pointing at his temple and chin. “I heard he was indicted once—a couple of people told me a few times more—but I was indicted four times,” Trump went on. “If he had dinner with you and he didn’t like the way you smiled at him at dinner he would kill you, you’d be dead by the time you walked out of the nice restaurant.” To cheers, Trump added: “He got indicted once—I got indicted four times over bullshit, I gotta tell you. Bullshit.”