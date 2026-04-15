Trump Mobile Drops Trashy Update on New Phone

Trump Mobile just gave a new glimpse at what its model may look like when it eventually, finally, hits the market. A new rendering of the “T1 Phone” on the company’s website shows the device will retain its garish gold exterior, while opting for a rowed panel of cameras on the reverse rather than the triangle formation as previously advertised. The bigger tell may be in the fine print, given that there’s no release date almost a year after the company launched. The T1 is now being marketed as “designed with American values in mind,” “shaped by American innovation,” and with “American teams helping guide design and quality.” A far cry from the proud “MADE IN AMERICA” boast it first went up with last June, which was scrubbed from the website just days later to be replaced with the more modest “brought to life right here in the USA” with “American hands.” Make of that what you will.

The T1 is now being marketed as “designed with American values in mind." Trump Mobile

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