Trump Mocked for Pitching ‘Idiocracy’ Movie Idea as Reality

President Donald Trump has been brutally mocked by one of his former key suck-ups.

The president’s big Trump-a-Palooza midterm convention entered its second day on Thursday, featuring empty seats, stacks of Trump merch, and a speech from the man himself.

During his speech, Trump made an unusual claim: If the Republican Party won the midterms, he would ensure every American received $5,000.

Our President’s speech at the RNC midterm convention.



$5,000 for the peasants will be in the mail after the election only if you vote Republican, along with those DOGE and tariff money checks. https://t.co/XskgHyprka — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2026

He called it the “Trump dividend,” but the unusual move has already drawn an undesirable comparison from former MAGA lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In her takedown, she used a clip of actor Terry Crews playing President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho, who gives a campaign speech promising to give everyone in the country $1 million.

“I don’t give a damn about no jobs,” Camacho says. “People don’t need no jobs. I tell you what people need. People need money. Lots and lots of money.

Trump is trying to drum up support for the GOP in Dallas. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“That’s why the only jobs I’m going to create are down at the mint. That’s right, we’re going to print so much damn money I’m going to give every single American $1 million.”

“Our President’s speech at the RNC midterm convention,” Greene quipped in the caption. “$5,000 for the peasants will be in the mail after the election only if you vote Republican, along with those DOGE and tariff money checks.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“Here is my promise: if the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.” Trump said.

Critics have already attacked the move, saying it could be akin to bribery, and would cost the treasury around $1.3 trillion.

It came as Trump tries to drum up support ahead of the midterms, suspected by many and feared by Republicans to be shaping up for a rout.

Many already expect the November elections to be a referendum on the president, whose approval ratings have slid as low as 33 percent in some polls.

Trump is trying to drum up support ahead of the midterms. Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

One key weapon the president has is his own name and its ability to get people out to vote. That creates yet another problem for the GOP, because his name won’t be there, leading him to say in Dallas: “Pretend that I’m on the ballot.”

It wasn’t long, though, until Vice President JD Vance put a damper on his boss’s claims, saying that it wouldn’t go to the wealthiest members of society, and suggested that the payments could be taken out of money raised from Trump’s far-reaching tariff policy, the Guardian reported.

“What the president is talking about is fundamentally a dividend for American workers,” Vance told Fox News on the fringes of the convention.”

Large gaps were spotted in the crowd. Tasos Katopodis/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

He said that tariffs have “generated a lot of revenues... What the president is just saying is if you keep it going, to the American people, if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you’re going to share in some of the benefit of the incredible wealth that we’re creating in the United States of America.

“I don’t think it’s a controversial idea. It’s actually the president of the United States saying, ‘We’re all working together, we’re all on the same team, and if we continue to create wealth, that wealth is going to go back to the American people.”