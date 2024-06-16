Trump Mocks Biden for Gaffes While Making a Big One of His Own

Donald Trump boasted of being in much better shape “cognitively” than Joe Biden on Saturday night, accusing his Democratic opponent of a series of blunders—even as he made a glaring one of his own. After first repeating the debunked claim that Biden confused Idaho and Iowa, and claiming the president had also mistaken Florida for Iowa, Trump once again called for Biden to undergo cognitive testing. Claiming Biden “doesn’t even know what the word inflation means,” he said, “I think he should take a cognitive test like I did. I took a cognitive test, and I aced it.” He then went on to repeat his now infamous story about how he “got every question right” for the crowd at a conservative conference in Detroit, bragging about how the former White House doctor administering the test had “never seen” such an impressive result before. But with that same doctor sitting in the audience, Trump proceeded to butcher his name—twice. “Doc Ronny! Doc Ronny Johnson! Does everyone know Ronny Johnson? Congressman from Texas,” he excitedly declared. He was referring, of course, to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former physician and Republican ally who has repeatedly talked up Trump’s “incredible genes.”
