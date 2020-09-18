CHEAT SHEET
Trump Mocks Biden’s Teleprompter Use While Using His Own Teleprompter
In his quest to cast Joe Biden as a senile old man despite only three years of age difference between them, President Donald Trump has recently taken to mocking Joe Biden’s use of teleprompters. But that particular line of attack fell flat Thursday night, when Trump ridiculed Biden for his teleprompter use—while using his own teleprompter. According to The Washington Post, Trump riffed at his campaign rally in Wisconsin: “I’m watching what they’re doing with Biden where he’s using teleprompters.” Then, in a mocking voice imitating Biden, he went on: “Move it up, move it up, I can’t see.” According to the Post, Trump’s teleprompters were clearly visible during the shtick.