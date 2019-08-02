CHEAT SHEET
‘Too Bad!’: Trump Mocks Break-in at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore Home
President Trump has sarcastically mocked a reported break-in at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore home. The home of the House Oversight Committee chairman was reportedly broken into early Saturday, hours before Trump tweeted attacks against the congressman and his district. He said Cummings’ district was “rat and rodent infested” and a “very dangerous & filthy place" where “no human being would want to live.” On Friday morning, he seemed to be celebrating the break-in at the Cummings household, writing: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” On Thursday night, Trump used Baltimore as a punch line once again when he joked that the city had a higher murder rate than Afghanistan.