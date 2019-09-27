CHEAT SHEET
TAKE ANOTHER READ ON THAT?
Trump Mocks CNN Typo in Tweet Strewn With Mistakes
If you want to mock someone else’s typo, it’s always a good idea to check your own writing first—especially if you have 65 million followers and are the president of the United States. Donald Trump tried to take his mind off impending impeachment proceedings Friday morning by trying to rip CNN for an on-screen chyron mistake, but his barely comprehensible tweet suggests he may not know what a hyphen is. “To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff,” the president wrote. “Low ratings CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!” Trump appears to have confused a hyphen with an apostrophe. And, even if he had correctly identified it, it’s unclear why an apostrophe would be needed there. Oh, and he misspelled “describing.” And “never-ending” has a hyphen, and “low-ratings” could use one in that context, too. And “liddle” isn’t really a word. But at least the president is keeping himself busy.