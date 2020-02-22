Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter, Says He’s ‘Angry’ Because He ‘Can’t Get the Words Out’

President Trump took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech during a Las Vegas rally on Friday, seemingly mimicking Biden's stutter and getting flustered while speaking to the crowd. “Biden is angry, everything is anger, sheesh,” he said, before mocking Biden and tripping over his words. “And that's what happens when you can't get the words out... You get angry because you can't get the words out. Might happen to me someday, I don't know. Can you imagine if that happened to me? Man, would I be a bad guy. I'd be the meanest man in history.” Biden has been open about his past struggle to overcome a stutter. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was forced to apologize for poking fun at his stutter late last year.