Trump Mocks Mitch McConnell for Endorsing Him, Then Forgets Where He Is

Donald Trump appeared to be feeling the strain of a busy campaign schedule Sunday, apparently forgetting which state he was in during one of his speeches. During a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, the former president said he hoped “we get rid of Mitch McConnell pretty soon,” mocking the Senate minority leader for having endorsed him back in March. “Can you believe he endorsed me?” Trump said with a chuckle. “Boy, that must have been a painful day in his life!” Trump then followed up the insult by saying there are still “great Republicans” running for office. “You have one of the best of all right here: David McCormick,” he told the North Carolina crowd, referring to the Senate candidate running in Pennsylvania—where Trump had been earlier in the day. “Where’s David?” Trump continued. “Is he around someplace? You know we just left him—he’s a great guy.”