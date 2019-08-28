CHEAT SHEET
Trump Mocks ‘Tough Guy’ Bret Stephens Over Bedbug Freakout
It's already been a tough week for Bret Stephens—and now the President is gleefully twisting the knife. The New York Times columnist deactivated his Twitter account Tuesday after he was ridiculed around the world for his wild overreaction to being called a “bedbug” online. Stephens was so furious about the fairly mild joke from a George Washington University professor that he sent an angry email CC'ing in his university’s provost. Now Trump has joined in the ridicule of Stephens' actions, writing Wednesday morning that an infestation of bedbugs at the New York Times office “was perhaps brought in by lightweight journalist Bret Stephens, a Conservative who does anything that his bosses at the paper tell him to do! He is now quitting Twitter after being called a ‘bedbug.’ Tough guy!” Trump added that Stephens has “been calling me wrong for years, along with the few remaining Never Trumpers - All Losers!”