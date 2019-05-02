Trump Mocks ‘Very Nasty’ Kamala Harris and Other ‘Lunatics’ Who Questioned Attorney General Bill Barr

Hours after Senate Democrats grilled Attorney General William Barr on his handling of the Mueller Report following the revelation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller accused Barr of creating “public confusion” with his initial summary, President Trump described the 2020 presidential candidates on the panel as “lunatics.”

Calling into Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan Primetime for a friendly Wednesday night chat, the president applauded Barr for doing a “fantastic job” while parroting his oft-repeated mantra that the Mueller Report showed “no collusion, no obstruction.”

Eventually, following Trump predictably calling on the “other side” to be investigated, an incredulous Trish Regan asked him about the growing call from Democrats for Barr to resign.

“I have not even heard that. It is so ridiculous, he is an outstanding man with an outstanding mind,” the president replied. “I heard he performed incredibly well today.”

The Fox Business host then mentioned Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who pressed Barr hard on whether the White House had asked him to investigate anyone, causing the attorney general to become flustered.

“She was probably very nasty,” Trump responded, drawing flashbacks to the 2016 presidential campaign and his “nasty woman” diss aimed at Hillary Clinton.

Trump then took aim at all three Senate Judiciary Democrats who are currently running for president—Harris, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“How about these three people?” Trump huffed. “Three of them are running, three not doing very well, but three are running for a particular office. I think, maybe you’re talking to the person right now. You have three of them running against me and they are up there ranting and raving. Like lunatics, frankly!”

The president went on to claim the three senators were heaping “abuse” on Barr for “political points” because they’re running for office, saying the public “sees through it easily.”

“I think they do!” Regan excitedly responded before boasting about Trump’s economic numbers.