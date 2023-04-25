Trump Mourns Tucker Carlson’s Firing as a ‘Big Blow’ to ‘America’
‘GREATLY MISSED’
Many of Tucker Carlson’s fanboys were shocked and upset by news of his firing from Fox on Monday—and none more so than Donald Trump. “The fact that Tucker Carlson will no longer be on FoxNews is a big blow to Cable News, and to America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Tucker was insightful, interesting, and ratings gold. He will be greatly missed!” Around an hour later, Trump seemed to find out that fellow hardline MAGA host Dan Bongino had also parted ways with the network, although the news had been reported last week. “Oh’ no, not Dan Bongino also?” Trump wrote. “Not only Tucker, but Dan. What is going on at FoxNews?” Separately on Monday, Trump said in a Newsmax interview that he was “shocked” and “surprised” by Carlson’s departure. “I think Tucker’s been terrific,” Trump said. “He’s been—especially over the last year or so—he’s been terrific to me.” Carlson previously said he hates Trump “passionately.”