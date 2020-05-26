Trump Muses About Taking Insulin: ‘Should I Be?’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday contemplated during a White House press event whether he should randomly be injecting himself with insulin, a hormone that is typically prescribed to diabetics. “I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh?” Trump ad-libbed while delivering his prepared remarks to announce a cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs. “I never thought about it. But I know a lot of people are very badly affected. Right? Unbelievable.”
Later on in the news conference, Trump was asked if there was a medical reason why someone who does not have diabetes would take insulin. Trump turned to Surgeon General Jerome Adams to answer the question, who helped Trump save face by noting that “we do utilize insulin but we make it ourselves,” adding that diabetics need exogenous insulin.