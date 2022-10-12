Trump Must Face Grilling in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Suit, Judge Rules
FACE THE MUSIC
A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that Donald Trump will have to sit for a deposition next week, despite attempts by Trump’s attorneys to delay the testimony. The deposition is a part of a defamation case brought forward by E. Jean Carroll, who claims that Trump raped her in the mid 90s in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. The suit comes after a new state law was passed in May, affording sexual assault victims an opportunity to pursue civil charges against their offenders, even if the criminal statute of limitations has expired. The famed advice columnist alleged that Trump had harmed her reputation after he denied the attack, claiming the rape was impossible because she wasn’t his “type.” Carroll’s first lawsuit against the former president was pushed from state court to federal court, and is still pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. “The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote.