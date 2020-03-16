CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Trump: My Coronavirus Response Is a 10 Out of 10
ON WHAT PLANET
Read it at Twitter
President Trump said on Monday that he rates his response to the novel coronavirus crisis in the U.S. as a 10 out of 10, despite facing ongoing criticism over his handling of the outbreak. The president, who has been widely accused of downplaying the severity of the crisis, announced stricter guidelines for the public in a press conference on Monday with his coronavirus task force. He urged Americans to “avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people” and said the coronavirus threat could extend into July or August. Trump also said that the administration is not currently considering imposing a nationwide lockdown but will focus on “certain hotspots” where the virus is rapidly spreading.