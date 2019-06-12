Trump Mysteriously Likes Tweet Stanning ‘Work/Life Balance Queen’ Rihanna

If you're wondering what the president was up to in the dead of night, it seems he was scrolling through tweets about Rihanna. The Twitter bot Trump Alert, which automatically flags whenever the president quietly likes something on the social network, alerted its followers to some intriguing activity from the president just after half past midnight. Trump liked the tweet containing a screengrab of a Rihanna interview with the caption: “Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!!” The like hadn't been deleted four hours later—it's only Trump's eighth like and his first for two years.