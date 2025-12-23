Trump Named in Bombshell Epstein Jailhouse Letter to Fellow Sex Creep

Notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein wrote a letter to a fellow child sex offender claiming that President Donald Trump shared their love of “young, nubile girls.”

The explosive claim formed part of a newly released letter that Epstein appears to have written while he was in jail to Larry Nassar, the U.S. team doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing young gymnasts.

Sex offender and former sports physician Larry Nassar on Tuesday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Dear L.N. as you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home. Good Luck! We share one thing … our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential,” the letter says.

“Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein.”

The letter is postmarked August 13, 2019—three days after Epstein was found dead in his cell in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial for his heinous crimes.

Epstein's letter to Larry Nassar Supplied

Trump was president at the time, having come to office in 2016 amid a —including an infamous hot mic moment where he bragged about “grabbing” women by their genitals.

While the president had previously been a longtime associate of Epstein, he has repeatedly denied knowing about the sex offender’s crimes and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The bombshell letter forms part of a new trove of documents the Department of Justice has been forced to release this month after Congress passed new laws mandating full transparency.

Also contained in the document dump was an email from the Southern District of New York revealing Trump flew on Epstein’s plane more than first known—including with two potential witnesses in the case of Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

There was also a subpoena to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where Maxwell recruited former spa worker Virginia Giuffre to be one of Epstein’s victims.

The subpoena is dated October 5, 2021, and demands “any and all employment records relating to” a person whose name is redacted.

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. Miami Herald/TNS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Earlier, the justice department posted a preemptive statement on X warning that some of the information released “contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

But the letter will nonetheless reignite the firestorm surrounding the Epstein files, which Trump has repeatedly described as a “hoax” and the administration has spent months trying to keep hidden.

The files released so far also contained documents related to an earlier court case against Maxwell, in which a victim named Jane Doe testified that she was 14 when Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago, where she met Trump.

“Epstein elbowed Trump playfully asking him, referring to [Jane] Doe, ‘This is a good one, right?’ Trump smiled and nodded in agreement,” the document says.

Another file has a transcript from a deposition Epstein took in 2010, in which the sex predator is asked if he ever “socialized” with Trump “in the presence of females under the age of 18.”

A photo illustration of a collage of photographs of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, and Donald Trump. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/House Oversight Democrats

Epstein replies: “Though I’d like to answer that question, at least today I’m going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth 14th Amendment Right, sir.”

On Monday night, Trump seemed dismayed that the files could harm the reputations of “innocent people” such as “highly respected bankers, lawyers and others” tied to the disgraced financier.

Asked about newly released photos involving former president Bill Clinton, Trump replied: “I know there are a lot of people that are angry about all of the pictures of other people,” Trump said. “I think it’s terrible.”

“I hate to see photos come out of him… They give you photos of me, too,” the president continued.

Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger and Jeffrey Epstein shown in an image from The Epstein Files released December 19, 2025 The Department of Justice

“Everybody was friendly with this guy. He was around. He was all over Palm Beach and other places.”

The comment was unusual, largely because Trump last month ordered the DOJ to investigate Clinton’s ties to Epstein, along with other Democrats.

But Clinton hit back on Monday, accusing Trump of trying to smear him with “insinuation” while protecting others. He also called for the department to release anything it had on him.

“What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Urena said on Monday on behalf of the former president.

“We do not know whom, what, or why. But we do know this: we need no such protection.”