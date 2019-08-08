Trump Names National Counterterrorism Director Joseph Maguire as Acting Director of National Intelligence

Less than an hour after announcing the departure of Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon on Thursday, President Trump said Joseph Maguire would be assume the role of Acting Director of National Intelligence. Maguire, the current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will assume the position on Aug. 15, when current director Dan Coats and Gordon are both set to depart. “Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010,” Trump said. “He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!” Trump previously said he would consider giving the position to Gordon, who reportedly resigned following a meeting at the White House on Thursday.