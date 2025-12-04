Trump Naming Kennedy Center After His Favorite President

There can never be too many buildings with President Donald Trump’s name on them.

That’s what the president, 79, appeared to suggest on Thursday while participating in an event at the Institute of Peace.

“You have a big event on Friday at the Trump Kennedy Center,” Trump declared. “Oh, excuse me, at the Kennedy Center.”

The audience laughed as Trump added: “Pardon me, such a terrible mistake.”

President Donald Trump gestures before a signing ceremony of a peace deal at the Institute of Peace on December 4, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The president made the comment while noting that the president of FIFA was in the audience ahead of his World Cup 2026 Final Draw event tomorrow at the cultural center in Washington and boasting about ticket sales.

It is not the first time that Trump has mused about renaming the Kennedy Center after himself.

He also joked about the “TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS,” in a Truth Social post in August.

US President Donald Trump, alongside Kennedy Center Board of Trustees president Richard Grenell (L), and and Trustees Sergio Gor, tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. Jim Watson /AFP via Getty Images

Just weeks after taking office for a second term, Trump announced he was planning to fire members of its board and named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center in February.

But the president’s comment on Thursday was made while he was standing inside the Institute of Peace building, which this week added “Donald J. Trump” to the signage above the entrance.

“This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history,” the State Department posted on Wednesday with a picture. “Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also praised Trump as the “President of Peace.”

The move was a big hit with the president, who noted the addition of his name to the building earlier in the event on Thursday.

“This is a nice building, I have to tell you,” Trump said at the top of his remarks. “So this is a special occasion for a lot of reasons, but number one, it’s our first occasion in this building using it for peace, and it’s all about peace.”

Trump's name was added to the Institute of Peace headquarters this week, but the president signed an executive order in February aimed at gutting the congressionally funded institute formed in 1984. X/StateDept

Moments later, Trump also thanked Rubio directly for adding his name to the building.

“And thank you for putting a certain name on that building,” he said. “I came. I said ‘boy, that’s beau-.’ That blew up last night. They said that’s a great honor. It really is, on this building. It’s a great honor. Thank you very much.”

The institute, which Congress created, has been among several organizations the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been working to dismantle since the start of Trump’s second term.

Even as Trump’s name has been added to its headquarters, the legal battle over control of the organization is ongoing.