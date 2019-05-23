Trump: Pelosi’s Claim That I Had a ‘Temper Tantrum’ Is ‘Not True’

President Trump has denied having a “temper tantrum” during an infrastructure meeting Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: ‘President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see,’” Trump tweeted Wednesday night. “This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!” Pelosi and Schumer had responded to the president’s impromptu White House Rose Garden press conference earlier Wednesday where Trump said he had told Congress’ leading Democrats that if they don’t stop investigating him, he’ll stop cooperating. “Get these phony investigations over with,” he said he told them. To that, Schumer replied: “To watch what happened in the White House would make your jaw drop. We went to the White House to talk to President Trump about infrastructure, but he threw a temper tantrum and walked out of the meeting.”