Trump: NRA Will Get a Say in Gun-Control Legislation
President Donald Trump tweeted a hint Friday morning about just who is informing his decision-making process on any new gun restrictions. “Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks,” he tweeted. “I have also been speaking to the NRA, and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected.” It’s not the first time Trump has admitted the NRA has his ear on the matter. In a continuation of his first tweet, he said wrote that guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people. “I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country,” he wrote. “Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone!”