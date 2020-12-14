Trump NSA Robert O’Brien Wants Private Louvre Tour With Wife: Report
WHAT IS THIS MERDE?
Many participants in the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Convention this week will be participating remotely because of the pandemic. But not lame duck National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, who is bringing his wife along for the trip to Paris and wants a private tour of the closed Louvre museum, Axios reports. The site reports that the White House only announced the Paris stop after it inquired and did not mention that his wife would be joining him. She’ll also be tagging along to Tel Aviv, Rome, and London. Although the government says she’ll pay her own way, one overseas diplomat groused that every extra person on a trip poses an additional COVID-19 risk.