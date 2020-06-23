Trump Needs a Villain to Demonize, and Joe Biden Ain’t It

He’s got 99 problems, but this one strikes me as the most fundamental: It’s impossible for Donald Trump to demonize Joe Biden.

Indeed, he should stop trying to make fetch happen. But I understand why he’s reluctant to do so.

Unable (or unwilling) to appeal to voters outside his 40 percent-plus base (and lacking a strong third-party candidate to siphon some votes), the only tool left in Trump’s toolbox involves dragging down his opponent. (OK, there’s also voter suppression and the Kremlin, but I’m talking about legitimate tools.)