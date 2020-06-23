Trump Needs a Villain to Demonize, and Joe Biden Ain’t It

TOO NICE

Batman needs the Joker, the Yankees need the Red Sox, and Donald Trump desperately needs another Hillary Clinton. But nobody hates Joe Biden.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

He’s got 99 problems, but this one strikes me as the most fundamental: It’s impossible for Donald Trump to demonize Joe Biden

Indeed, he should stop trying to make fetch happen. But I understand why he’s reluctant to do so. 

Unable (or unwilling) to appeal to voters outside his 40 percent-plus base (and lacking a strong third-party candidate to siphon some votes), the only tool left in Trump’s toolbox involves dragging down his opponent. (OK, there’s also voter suppression and the Kremlin, but I’m talking about legitimate tools.)  