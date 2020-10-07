Trump Negotiates With Himself on Twitter After Killing Stimulus Talks
VERY COOL AND NORMAL
Hours after announcing that he was killing negotiations on a new coronavirus stimulus package, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to tumble right as the markets closed, President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets calling for Congress to send him stand-alone bills to provide funds to businesses and workers.
“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” Trump wrote in one Tuesday night tweet.
“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” Trump added in another tweet, tagging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Trump’s late-night tweetstorm comes a day after he returned home from a three-day hospital trip to Walter Reed following his COVID-19 diagnosis.