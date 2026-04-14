Trump Nemesis Scores Big Win in Elections

An American Airlines flight was diverted to Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday after crew members reported an issue involving an onboard oven shortly after its departure from Phoenix en route to Miami. In a statement, American Airlines told People that Flight 1429 was diverted “out of an abundance of caution” after the crew reported the oven issue midair. Initial concerns of a possible fire were not confirmed after a maintenance inspection, which found no evidence of any blaze or damage. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers deplaned normally via the jet bridge. Officials confirmed there were no disruptions to operations at Tucson International Airport. The Airbus A321neo later resumed its journey, departing for Miami at 3:17 p.m. MST, according to FlightAware. American Airlines apologized for the disruption. “The aircraft landed safely and without incident. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our team members for their professionalism,” American Airlines said.
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- 1Fire Concerns on Flight Forces Emergency LandingFIRE FEARSThe flight was diverted after initial concerns about an oven on the aircraft.
- 2Florida Billionaire Offers $100K to Name New Political PartyNAME THAT PARTYThe mogul intends to file paperwork for his new party in the coming days.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 3Renowned Celebrity Doctor Suffered Stroke While Filming ShowFROM DOCTOR TO PATIENTDr. Sandra Lee, known as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” began to notice strange symptoms, prompting her to seek immediate medical attention.
- 4Trump Nemesis Scores Big Win in ElectionsBEST REVENGEA target of the president’s rage secured a major victory the day after voters ousted a Trump pal in Europe.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Hollywood Icon Rushed to the Hospital After Nasty FallFALLEN STARThe ‘Viva Las Vegas’ star, 84, fell at home.
- 6Former Child Star of ‘Little Rascals’ Fame Arrested AgainBUG SHOTThe “radical Catholic extremist” lives off the grid in Arkansas.
- 7Woman Suffers ‘Sudden Death’ Onboard Ultra-Long Haul FlightDEADLY FLIGHTA spokesperson for the airline confirmed a passenger had died while making the more than 17-hour journey.
- 8ICE Detains Woman Who Came to U.S. to Reunite With LoveHATE TRUMPS LOVEThe 86-year-old woman’s family say she has been treated “like a dangerous criminal.”
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?Whoop’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 9Roaming ‘Cocaine Hippos’ Will Soon Be No MoreHIPPOCALYPSEDozens descended from animals once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar are set to be culled.
- 10Man Pleads Guilty to Calling for Assassination of Trump MELTDOWNThe 77-year-old said the assassinations were “essential” for the country and democracy.
Florida billionaire John Morgan wants to create a new political party, and he’s offering a $100,000 prize to anyone who comes up with the name. “In the coming days, I’m going to be rolling out the paperwork that I’ve already got done to have a third party in Florida,” the registered Independent said in a video posted on X. The 70-year-old, who made his money from the Morgan & Morgan personal injury law firm, is best known for financing campaigns in Florida to raise the minimum wage and legalize medical marijuana. “I believe that what ails us is the two-party system. Most of us agree on most things, but if you put the D up and the R up, nothing ever gets done,” he said. Morgan initially considered a run for governor but decided against it due to his age. Morgan said he has big dreams for his new venture. “I hope we in Florida can kickstart a real third-party movement in the United States,” the billionaire said.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
Dr. Sandra Lee, the dermatologist whose pimple popping videos became a viral internet sensation, suffered a stroke while filming her TV show, Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out. “I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn’t feel like myself,” Lee told People. After leaving the set where she was filming, her symptoms worsened. “In one leg I kept feeling shooting pains,” she said. “I noticed that I was having a tough time walking down the stairs.” After struggling to articulate her words the following morning, she called her father, who is also a doctor. He advised her to go to the emergency room immediately. An MRI confirmed what Lee had feared: a stroke. The celebrity doctor halted filming of her show and spent months in recovery. Lee is now on blood thinners and is undergoing physical therapy at home. Though returning to her duties as perhaps America’s best-known skin doctor, Lee has a message for the public: “I want to get the word out that if you have symptoms like I had, make sure you see your doctor. Take care of yourself.”
Trump Nemesis Scores Big Win in Elections
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire, just landed himself a majority government after a series of special elections on Monday night. Candidates from Carney’s Liberal Party secured wins in two parliamentary districts, with pollsters forecasting a third in his favor later Tuesday, in a result that will now allow Carney to remain in power until at least 2029. It’s been a rough few days for Trump, who has consistently railed against Carney, whose own campaign was buoyed by the U.S. president’s repeated threats to turn Canada into the “51st state” by annexing the country. Between waging a war of words with the Catholic Church and scrabbling to maintain a tentative ceasefire in his actual war with Iran, Trump also endured the crushing defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, long the president’s closest ally in Europe, who was toppled Sunday after 16 years in office by a two-thirds majority of voters fed up with his government’s rampant corruption and crackdowns on civil liberties.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
One of Hollywood’s most enduring stars has been hospitalized after a fall at home left her with a broken elbow. Ann-Margret, 84, told Parade magazine that the injury forced her to cancel a scheduled autograph-signing appearance. “I fell the other day, and so now my right elbow is broken,” she said. “I’m going to try and be really, really careful and not flop down, not fall again, but one never knows.” The Viva Las Vegas actress was characteristically unfazed. “That’s OK. I have fallen so many times,” she said. “I don’t intend to, but I do! What can I say? I have always learned from my parents that you just get up. You just start all over again.” Her trainer has continued visiting several times a week, adjusting her workouts to focus on her legs. “If I don’t do that, I’ll probably start saying, ‘Well, I don’t know. I’ve got a cold,’” she said. “But this man keeps me going.” Ann-Margret is due to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards in New York City on May 16.
Former child star Brandon “Bug” Hall has been arrested after missing a court appearance. Hall, who played Alfalfa Switzer in the hit 1994 comedy The Little Rascals, was charged in Ohio over a failure to appear for a court date that had been set for December 31, 2024, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Hall, 41, had received a traffic violation in October 2024 for not having liability insurance. The actor has also had roles in Safety Patrol, Charmed, 90210 and Criminal Minds. In June of 2020, Hall was arrested for inhaling the contents of an air duster can, designed to be used to clean computer keyboards. After cops arrived at a Texas hotel room, suspecting a possible overdose, Hall was charged with a misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical and held and released on a $1,500 bond. At the time, TMZ reported Hall’s family made the report. Hall admitted he had inhaled from the cans, which were littered across the hotel room. In an interview in January, Hall said the arrest was a wake-up call for him to leave Hollywood. He now lives off the grid in Arkansas as a “radical Catholic extremist” who took a “vow of poverty” with his wife and five children. He told the Daily Mail of quitting acting, “I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people.”
A woman has died while taking one of the longest commercial flights in the world. Her death took place during the more than 17-hour journey, operated by Qantas, from John F. Kennedy International in New York to Auckland Airport in New Zealand, and before she could make a second, four-hour onward journey to Sydney, Australia. Local outlets report that emergency services were dispatched and immediately rushed over to the aircraft as soon as it arrived in Auckland. A spokesperson for Qantas said “urgent assistance was provided by crew and doctors onboard but sadly they passed away.” New Zealand Police have also since confirmed the death and that the matter remains subject to investigation. “Police have attended a sudden death, which occurred on an inbound Qantas flight from New York to Auckland overnight,” a spokesperson said. “Police are making inquiries into the woman’s death on behalf of the Coroner.” The woman has not been identified at this time.
An 86-year-old French woman who moved to the U.S. to reunite with a long-lost love from the 1960s is now being held in an ICE detention center in Louisiana. Marie-Thérèse, from Nantes, married her American partner, Billy, in 2025, after the two reconnected following their first meeting in the 1960s, when he was a soldier stationed at the NATO base in Saint-Nazaire. She relocated to Alabama last year and applied for a green card, but had not received it before her husband died suddenly in January. Her arrest earlier this month in Alabama has alarmed her family, who say she was treated “like a dangerous criminal.” Her son is now pushing for her release, citing her age and health issues, including heart and back problems. “Our priority is to get her out of this detention center and repatriate her to France. Given her health, she won’t last a month in such conditions of detention,” he told French outlet Ouest-France.
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
Colombia has approved a plan to kill dozens of invasive hippos descended from animals once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar, as officials warn that the growing population is threatening ecosystems and nearby communities. Acting Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres said that as many as 80 hippos could be culled after years of failed efforts to control their numbers through sterilization and relocation. “If we don’t do this, we will not be able to control the population,” she said, calling the move necessary to protect local ecosystems. The hippos, originally brought to Escobar’s Hacienda Nápoles in the 1980s, have multiplied rapidly and now roam far beyond the former estate. With no natural predators, their population has surged, with estimates reaching around 170 animals in recent years. Authorities say the animals damage waterways, kill fish, and compete with native species such as manatees, while also posing a risk to residents who encounter them. The decision has sparked backlash from animal rights advocates, who argue the cull is cruel and unnecessary. “Killings and massacres will never be acceptable,” Senator Andrea Padilla wrote on X.
A 77-year-old man has agreed to plead guilty to felony charges for calling for President Donald Trump’s assassination and threatening to murder several conservative Supreme Court justices. Panos Anastasiou, who suffers from serious health issues including dementia, pled guilty to sending more than 500 messages between 2023 and 2024, according to a filing in federal court in Alaska. The messages included “threats of assassination, torture, hanging,” as well as other violent, racist, and homophobic language, according to prosecutors. In one message from July 2024, Anastasiou is said to have called for the killing of Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. “Their assassination is ESSENTIAL for the country and democracy,” Anastasiou allegedly wrote in an email. Federal prosecutors will recommend a probationary sentence and a period of home confinement due to Anastasiou’s age and health problems. His guilty plea comes amid a spike in threats against the federal judiciary. Last year, the U.S. Marshals Service investigated more than 560 threats involving about 400 federal judges. Since October, when the current fiscal year began, 300 threat investigations have already been opened.