SCORE!
Trump Nemesis Megan Rapinoe Leads USA to Victory Over France in Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals
Led by outspoken Trump critic Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s national soccer team on Friday afternoon defeated France 2-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals. Rapinoe, the team’s captain, scored both of the U.S. goals, boosting her running tally of consecutive goals to four and making her the first player to score two or more goals in consecutive Women’s World Cup matches since Brazil’s Marta did so in 2007.
Rapinoe became the target of President Trump’s Twitter ire this week after she was filmed saying that the team is “not going to the fucking White House” if they win the World Cup title. She also become a lightning-rod for right-wing criticism when she joined NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s anti-police brutality protests by kneeling for the national anthem in 2016.
The U.S. women’s team will face off next Tuesday, July 2, against England in a semifinals battle for a berth to the World Cup final match.