Trump Nemesis Records Best Ever Fundraising Quarter
Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has recorded his best fundraising quarter to date, despite constant calls from President Donald Trump for him to be voted out of office. Massie, who is spearheading the campaign to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, raised $768,000 from July through September, the best three-month period in terms of donations of his 13-year political career. Massie’s campaign committee also reported more than $2 million cash on hand at the end of September, Politico reported, citing Federal Election Commission figures. The haul comes after Massie has spent months feeling the wrath of Trump over the lawmaker’s opposition to the president’s foreign policies and voting against his “big, beautiful” spending bill. Massie, who is frequently the sole Republican dissenter in GOP-led House bills, is not standing down and is also desperately attempting to trigger a discharge to force the DoJ to release the Epstein files. In June, the president’s team launched a super PAC with the sole aim of having Massie removed from office with Trump calling him the “worst Republican Congressman.” Trump also called for Massie to be primaried in 2020, but he won that year’s GOP race with 81 percent of the vote before easily getting reelected to office.