Trump: Never-Trump Republicans Are ‘Human Scum’
President Trump on Wednesday blasted Republicans who won’t pledge fealty to him in the impeachment fight, claiming such people are “human scum.”
“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump wrote in a tweet, which he subsequently pinned to his profile. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”
The president called Bill Taylor, his own acting ambassador to Ukraine, a “Never Trumper” along with Taylor’s lawyer. Trump also claimed that he didn’t know Taylor after he gave a damning testimony before Congress about the president’s push for a Ukrainian investigation into the Bidens. “It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them!” Trump wrote in another tweet.