Trump: No One Else Complained About My Call With Foreign Leader
It’s still a mystery exactly what provoked an intelligence officer to file a whistleblower complaint against Donald Trump. So far, it’s been reported that it involves a foreign leader, believed to be from Ukraine, and the president of the United States issuing some form of “promise.” The complaint is being withheld from Congress by the acting director of national intelligence. It’s all very shady but, don’t worry, because President Trump says it’s nothing to worry about. He tweeted Friday morning saying: “They think I may have had a ‘dicey’ conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a ‘highly partisan’ whistleblower's statement. Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward. Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect!”