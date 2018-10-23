Trump: ‘No Proof’ of Middle Easterners in Migrant Caravan

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
President Trump told reporters Tuesday that he has “no proof” people from the Middle East are traveling in the migrant caravan from Honduras, as he’s previously claimed. “There’s no proof of anything. But there could very well be,” he told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday. Trump also said he’d recently spoken to Border Patrol officials and claimed they have “intercepted ISIS” before. Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence had insisted that it “is inconceivable that there would not be individuals from the Middle East as a part of this growing caravan.” Pence told reporters in the Oval Office that President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández told him the migrant caravan “was organized by leftist organizations and financed by Venezuela.”