Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize After North Korea Summit

President Donald Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize after his historic Tuesday agreement with Kim Jong Un to work toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, according to The Hill. Trump was nominated by two Norwegian lawmakers who belong to the country’s right-wing Progress Party, The Hill reports, about a month after House Republicans sent a letter “formally requesting that the president be nominated for the coveted prize.” Given that nominations for this year’s prize closed in January, Trump will be considered for 2019. Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.