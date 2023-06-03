Trump-Nominated Judge Strikes Down Tennessee Anti-Drag Law as ‘Unconstitutional’
‘WE WON!’
A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump declared a Tennessee law restricting drag performances an “unconstitutional restriction on the freedom of speech” in a 70-page ruling Friday. The law, which was the first of its kind in the nation, prohibited a series of so-called “adult cabaret performances”—including “male or female impersonators” appealing to “prurient interest”—on public property and in front of children. It threatened performers with a misdemeanor for breaking the law and even a felony charge for repeat offenders. In response, Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company Friends of George’s sued over the legislation in March, and U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker first sided with them by blocking the ban until further review. Now, the judge has officially determined the law is “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.” “WE WON!” Friends of George’s tweeted Saturday morning.