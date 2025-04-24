Trumpland

Trump Nominee ‘Sorry’ for Past Praise of Nazi Sympathizer

OOPS

Ed Martin, who awaits Senate confirmation, told a Jewish magazine that he was unaware of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli’s affinity for Hitler.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Ed Martin and Timothy Hale-Cusanelli
Getty Images/.S. Department of Justice

Interim U.S. attorney Ed Martin has apologized for praising a Nazi sympathizer last year, saying he was unaware of the person’s views.

“I denounce everything about what that guy said, everything about the way he talked, and all as I’ve now seen it,” Martin said about Timothy Hale-Cusanelli in an interview Thursday with Forward. “At the time, I didn’t know it.”

“I’m sorry,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin, while emceeing an awards ceremony last August at Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club, described Hale-Cusanelli as “extraordinary.”

Trump’s Golf Club Hosted Events Featuring ‘Nazi Sympathizer’WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE...
Zachary Folk, Brett Bachman
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who Jan. 6 prosecutors described as a “Nazi sympathizer.”

Hale-Cusanelli, who was handed a four-year sentence in 2022 for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol but was released in Dec. 2023, spoke at the Bedminster event and at a June fundraiser at the same venue.

In court filings, the Justice Department called Hale-Cusanelli an “avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer.” Prosecutors noted that he repeatedly made racist statements to coworkers at a naval weapons station, among them “Hitler should finished the job” and “babies born with any deformities or disabilities should be shot in the forehead.”

The indictment also included photographs of Hale-Cusanelli with a “Hitler mustache.”

Martin said he should have been wiser.

Trump’s Top Prosecutor Loves to Go On Russian State MediaCOMRADES
Kenneal Patterson
Ed Martin

“But,” he added, “I certainly didn’t know all the terrible things that he said and how he had acted. I think that’s terrible, and I denounced it completely. I hate it. I hate that it happened.”

Martin, who is awaiting confirmation to be Washington D.C.’s U.S. attorney, said he has explained the issue to Senate staffers.

Martin has also come under scrutiny for having made over 150 appearances on Russian state media, which, according to The Washington Post, he did not initially disclose.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Has ‘F-Word Screaming Match’ Feet From Oval Office
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsHegseth Claps Back After His Pentagon Makeup Studio Is Revealed
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMusk Goons Purged Living U.S. Citizens from Social Security
Michael Daly
PoliticsKevin O’Leary Loses It With CNN Guest Questioning His Bonkers Tariff Plan: ‘You’re Weak!’
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandTrump’s Transport Officials Now Begging Staff Who Resigned to Stay: ‘It’s a S**t Show’
Tom Sanders