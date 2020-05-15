Trump Nominee’s Media Nonprofit Is Under Investigation: WaPo

Read it at The Washington Post
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and other government-funded media properties, is under investigation for allegedly misusing his nonprofit’s money, The Washington Post reports. Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker, ran Public Media Lab, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit, which paid Pack’s production company, Manifold Productions, $1.6 million over the course of eight years. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said the D.C. attorney general is investigating Peck over whether his use of the funds was “unlawful and whether he improperly used those funds to benefit himself.”