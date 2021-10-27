Judge Tells Trump: You’re Not Exempt From Twitter Rules Just Because You Were President
NOTHING SPECIAL
A Florida judge delivered some bad news to Donald Trump on Tuesday—being an ex-president doesn’t make him all that special. Back in July, Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida against Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey, who threw Trump off his platform a day after the then-president helped whip up Capitol rioters with his incendiary Jan. 6 tweets. On Tuesday, Florida District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr ruled in favor of Twitter’s motion to move the case to the Northern District of California—rather than Trump’s home of Florida—in line with a clause in the user agreement signed by all Twitter users when they join the platform. Trump’s lawyers argued he was exempt from that clause because he was president at the time of his ban, but Judge Scola disagreed. According to Insider, he ruled: “Trump’s status as president of the United States does not exclude him from the requirements of the forum selection clause in Twitter’s Terms of Service.”