Trump Gets Salty Over Melania’s Mar-a-Lago Renovations: CNN
Donald Trump apparently isn’t happy with his soon-to-be full-time home. CNN reports that the president became “moody” after seeing renovations to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, many of which were overseen by first lady Melania Trump. “He was not happy with it,” a source told CNN. Among the reported changes in decor were the addition of white marble and dark wood, which President Trump had removed. The president spurned his government’s COVID-19 guidelines to travel to the resort during the holidays. The pandemic has killed over 330,000 people in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.