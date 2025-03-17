Politics

Trump Notches All-Time High Approval Rating as Dems Hit New Low

NUMBERS ARE IN

Democrats hit record-low ratings in both NBC and CNN polls released Sunday.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

President Donald Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaD.C. Press Breaks 140-Year Tradition in Snub to Trump
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsDOGE Goon Accused of Breaking Treasury Privacy Rules by Emailing Personal Data
Sean Craig
RoyalistPrince Harry Bombshell as Judge Orders U.S. Visa Docs Released
Tom Sykes
OpinionMAGA OG Nick Fuentes Takes a Surprising Left Turn as a Trump Truther
The Daily Beast
RoyalistMeghan Markle’s Head-Scratching Netflix Renewal Revives Divorce Theory
Tom Sykes