Trump Notes That His Hair Is His Own During Coronavirus Briefing

In a bizarre sudden departure from detailing additional hospital beds intended for New York coronavirus patients during his daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday, President Trump asserted that his hair is indeed his own. “My hair is blowing around. And it’s mine. The one thing you cannot get away with. It is a problem if you are president,” Trump said on a particularly windy day in Washington, D.C. He then continued to say that 3,000 medical beds will be operational and the U.S. Navy ship “Comfort” is being docked in New York to care for an overflow of afflicted patients.