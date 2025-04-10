Trumpland

Trump Now Going After Law Firm Behind Fox News 2020 Voting Suit

YOU’RE NEXT

Susman Godfrey represented Dominion Voting Systems, which reached a $787M settlement with Fox Corp.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in 2025.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday going after Susman Godfrey, the law firm that represented Dominion Voting Systems in its lawsuit against Fox Corp. for promoting lies after the 2020 election. The firm reached a $787 million settlement against Fox in 2022 and is currently representing Dominion in a defamation case against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The executive order states that Susman Godfrey employees will be barred from accessing federal buildings and stripped of security clearances, and that federal contracts held by the firm’s clients will be cut. The president also wants to investigate the firm for allegedly violating federal employment discrimination law, adding it to a list of 20 top law firms being investigated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for possible discrimination in their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. As he signed the order in the Oval Office Wednesday, Trump said that “there were some very bad things that happened with these law firms.” In a statement Wednesday, the firm said “there is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order,” adding that “we believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it. This principle guides us now.”

