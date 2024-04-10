Trump Now Says Jewish People Who Vote Blue Should ‘Have Their Head Examined’
DIGGING IN
Donald Trump has once again attacked Jewish Americans not willing to back his presidential bid. “Any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or Biden should have their head examined,” he said Wednesday, during a press event on the tarmac at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. This isn’t the first time Trump has attempted to use the polarized response to Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza to stoke support for his own presidential campaign. On Monday, Trump said any Jewish person who votes for President Joe Biden “does not love Israel” and “should be spoken to.” In March, Trump made a similar condemnation. “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion,” he said. “They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.” Trump’s insistence that Biden has “abandoned” Israel is a sharp departure from reality, as Biden has continued to fund weapons to the country amid mounting death tolls and increasingly severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.