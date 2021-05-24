Trump NSC Official Thought He Was Dying From Suspected Directed-Energy Attack at White House
INVISIBLE ENEMY
An unnamed senior official on the National Security Council has given a terrifying first-hand account of a suspected sonic energy attack near the White House last November that made him fear he was dying. CNN first reported the mysterious incident last month, stating that the official was left with symptoms that were similar to “Havana syndrome,” the unexplained illness that U.S. personnel in Cuba began reporting five years ago that has been blamed on an invisible directed-energy weapon. The New Yorker has now published a frightening account of the incident, with the official saying: “It came on very suddenly... In a matter of about seven minutes, I went from feeling completely fine to thinking, ‘Oh, something’s not right,’ to being very, very worried and actually thinking I was going to die.” He became unable to speak but managed to order a Lyft to a hospital, where doctors first suspected a stroke but then said he had a “massive migraine with aura.” Some days later, he came to realize that his symptoms were consistent with Havana syndrome—the sickness that U.S. intelligence officials suspect is caused by malicious Russian activity.