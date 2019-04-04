CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump: NYT ‘Probably Had No Sources’ on Mueller Report
LASHING OUT
Read it at Twitter
President Trump took to Twitter Thursday to slam The New York Times for its reporting on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, hours after the paper claimed that the contents of Mueller’s report could be more harmful to Trump than Barr’s report indicated. “The New York Times had no legitimate sources, which would be totally illegal, concerning the Mueller Report,” Trump wrote. “In fact, they probably had no sources at all! They are a Fake News paper who have already been forced to apologize for their incorrect and very bad reporting on me!”