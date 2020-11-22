Trump Observers in Wisconsin Are Harassing Vote Counters and Obstructing Recount, Officials Say
TRUMPERS GONNA TRUMP
The partial recount in Wisconsin that President Donald Trump paid $3 million for is now being obstructed by his own observers, who are harassing vote counters and exhibiting “unacceptable” behavior, local election officials say. Two observers for Trump’s campaign were booted from the Milwaukee building where the recount is underway this weekend; one of them had shoved an election official who picked up her coat from a chair on Saturday, and the other was ejected Friday for failing to don a protective face mask, according to the Associated Press. County Clerk George Christenson has said the recount, which must be completed by Dec. 1, is being delayed by Trump observers bombarding vote counters with questions. One Trump observer is said to have interrupted vote counters over every single ballot that was pulled for tabulating and complained about them being folded. “That’s unacceptable,” Christenson was quoted saying, adding that some of the observers “clearly don’t know what they are doing.”