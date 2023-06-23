Trump-Obsessed Trucker Arrested for String of Wildly Racist Attacks

The feds have finally nabbed a Trump-obsessed Confederate sycophant accused of sparking racial terror for well over a year in his North Carolina town.

Marian Hudak, a white man, was arrested by the FBI in Concord Thursday and charged with interfering with federally protected activities and the right to fair housing, according to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The agent who led the investigation on Hudak said there was “probable cause” that Hudak committed racial intimidation.

One incident outlined in the criminal complaint occurred in November 2021 when Hudak allegedly egged his Mexican American neighbor’s car and told the family to “go back to” their country and called them “fucking Mexican alcoholics.”

According to the complaint, an argument ensued between Hudak and his neighbor, leading to a physical altercation and Hudak assaulting the neighbor in the stomach, face, and back of the head. The fight also caused damage to the neighbor’s car.

“I’m going to kill you,” Hudak told the neighbor, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors also said the neighbor told police about multiple attempts Hudak made to drive him off the road and verbal attacks against his sisters, who were just nine and 13 years old.

Hudak’s terrifying tirades continued into July 2022 when he blared racist rhetoric from his truck’s loudspeaker in a Sam’s Club parking lot, the feds say.

In August 2022, Hudak allegedly called his neighbor’s mother “a fucking fat ass Mexican bitch” while she took out garbage.

“I promise you this is never going to end,” Hudak allegedly told the woman.

In October 2022, Hudak allegedly tried to run a Black driver and his girlfriend off the road in his pickup truck crudely decked out in Confederate flag paraphernalia and Trump stickers, according to the complaint. He allegedly stared down the Black driver and shouted a myriad of derogatory, anti-Black statements, including calling the Black driver the N-word. Hudak allegedly chased the driver and his girlfriend on the road, eventually getting out of his truck during traffic to beat on the Black driver’s window. Then, Hudak followed the man to his apartment complex, pointed a gun at people who were nearby, and allegedly threatened “I will kill you, n-----” to the man he followed, the complaint says

Hudak was eventually questioned by the police in December. “I can’t take this anymore,” he told them, according to the complaint. “I got banned from Sam’s Club because they said I yell F Black people. …It’s my First Amendment, and I will use it because they ask for trouble.”

According to the complaint, Hudak has consistently bashed “illegal” immigration and so-called crimes Black people have committed against him, and has blared hate speech loudly from his tackily decorated truck. Social media pages associated with Hudak indicate he emigrated from Slovakia.

Hudak’s public defender, Lisa Costner, declined to provide a comment to The Daily Beast.