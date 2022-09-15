Trump Offered the West Bank to the King of Jordan, Book Claims
‘GREAT DEAL’
Donald Trump once offered to hand control of the West Bank to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, a forthcoming book claims. The wild revelation is detailed in The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 by journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, The Washington Post reports. Despite Palestinians in the region having sought to overthrow the Jordanian monarchy for decades, Trump is said to have considered his January 2018 proposal “a great deal.” Abdullah II was less enthused, it’s said. “I thought I was having a heart attack,” the Jordanian king reportedly told an American friend about the proposal. “I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over.” Although Trump had no control over the West Bank—which is bordered by Jordan and Israel—he is said to have believed that giving control of the area to Abdullah would be doing the monarch a favor, seemingly without realizing that such a move would royally destabilize his country.