Trump Offers New Explanation for Leaked Tape: ‘It Was Bravado’
‘I HAD NO DOCUMENTS’
Donald Trump offered a novel new explanation for—and even a reenactment of—a bombshell leaked tape where the former president can be heard allegedly sharing top secret classified documents with guests at his Bedminster golf club. After insisting to Fox News that he did “nothing wrong,” Trump spoke with Semafor and ABC News, claiming those very documents—which he referred to as “highly confidential” and “secret information”–weren’t even top secret at all. “I would say it was bravado, if you want to know the truth, it was bravado,” Trump said aboard his plane in an interview with the outlets. “I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents.” Trump claimed instead of producing the actual classified documents, he “just held up a whole pile of—my desk is loaded up with papers. I have papers from 25 different things.” Pointing to a bundle of papers nearby him, including speeches and printouts, Trump subsequently reenacted the scene to reporters, while adding he has “no regrets.” “I didn’t have a classified document. There was no classified document on my desk.”