Trump Official Takes Blistering Parting Shot as He Quits

A top official at the Department of Homeland Security has torched President Donald Trump on his way out the door.

Marc Rosenblum, the executive director of the Office of Homeland Security Statistics, said that he was “thrilled” to announce his resignation in a LinkedIn post on Monday after 10 years at the department.

“I’m thrilled to end my relationship with the current administration,” he wrote. “Between the war on immigrants, the war on feds, and the war on facts (not to mention the crazy war in Iran and the brazen corruption), I just need a change.”

Rosenblum alluded to the pressures his department faced, referring to a “challenging and often hostile work environment.” DHS

He continued, “I’m also thrilled that my next role will allow me to continue working on immigration data and immigration policy, with goals that actually align with my values and those of most other Americans.”

Rosenblum joined the DHS Office of Immigration Statistics in 2016 before becoming the executive director of the newly created Office of Homeland Security Statistics under the Biden administration in 2023, overseeing department-wide data collection.

The office grew to 45 people under Biden, but it has been downsized under the second Trump administration, Wired has reported.

In 2025, ICE recorded its deadliest year in more than two decades, when 32 detainees died in custody, The Guardian found in its end-of-year tally. Caitlin O'Hara/REUTERS

While Rosenblum pledged to release data “more quickly, with greater granularity and covering a broader scope” in a 2023 interview with the Federal News Network, his office has not updated a data portal website tracking ICE detentions, Border Patrol encounters, and deportations since February 2025, according to Wired.

Rosenblum still praised his colleagues’ work under increasing pressure from the Trump administration.

“They are smart, mission-focused experts who produce high-quality results in a challenging and often hostile work environment,” he wrote.

A DHS spokesperson pushed back on Rosenblum’s claims, telling the Daily Beast, “People are always welcome to their opinion—that doesn’t make it right or factual.”

DHS declined to explain why its data portal had not been kept up to date.

Former colleagues commended Rosenblum’s work and leadership in comments under his post.

Former Biden aide and DHS official Blas Nuñez-Neto wrote, “Today is a sad day for anybody who believes that government works best when decisions are informed by objective data analysis rather than pure politics.”