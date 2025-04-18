Trump Official Trolls Katy Perry’s Space Trip With ‘Astronaut’ Ruling

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days. (If you’re looking for a gradual self-tanning formula, the brand’s Sun-Kissed Gradual Tanning Lotion is second-to-none.)

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.