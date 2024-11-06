Trump Officially Sweeps All ‘Blue Wall’ Swing States

Donald Trump has just secured yet another battleground state: Michigan. The former (and incoming) president has just won another “blue wall” state, joining Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Last night, the race in Michigan was too close to call, but showed Trump leading Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee. The Harris campaign team was counting on the blue wall states before Election Day, which gave a pathway to win the presidential race. Once a leaning-Democrat state, Michigan turned red in 2016 for Trump, and President Joe Biden won there in 2020. Since 2000, the state has voted for Democrats in the presidential race 83% of the time, according to Ballotpedia. The race was called by AP, and awarded Trump 15 electoral votes.

