Elections

Trump Officially Sweeps All ‘Blue Wall’ Swing States

ANOTHER WIN

This is the third blue wall state to be awarded to the Republican nominee.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Michigan
Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Donald Trump has just secured yet another battleground state: Michigan. The former (and incoming) president has just won another “blue wall” state, joining Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Last night, the race in Michigan was too close to call, but showed Trump leading Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee. The Harris campaign team was counting on the blue wall states before Election Day, which gave a pathway to win the presidential race. Once a leaning-Democrat state, Michigan turned red in 2016 for Trump, and President Joe Biden won there in 2020. Since 2000, the state has voted for Democrats in the presidential race 83% of the time, according to Ballotpedia. The race was called by AP, and awarded Trump 15 electoral votes.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsMelania Trump Posts Cryptic Message After Husband’s Big Election Win
Liam Archacki,
Matt Young
politicsPotential Trump AG: I Want to Drag Dem ‘Bodies Through the Streets’
William Vaillancourt
politicsJoe Biden Breaks Silence on Kamala Harris’ Loss Amid Blame Game
Liam Archacki
politicsFive Reasons Why Trump’s Win Isn’t the End of the World
David Gardner
mediaSeth Meyers Has Three-Word Response to Trump’s Big Win
William Vaillancourt